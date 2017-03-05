Noah Cyrus Wears Sheer Dress & Sky High Shoes at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017!

Noah Cyrus shows off her long legs on the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The 17-year-old singer wore a sheer dress and added some inches to her height by wearing sky-high shoes.

Noah will be making her debut performance at an awards show this evening while performing her first single, “Make Me (Cry).”

Noah‘s older sister Miley Cyrus is set to present during the show and it is expected that she will introduce the performance.

FYI: Noah is wearing a Marc Jacobs dress.