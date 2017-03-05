Top Stories
Sun, 05 March 2017 at 4:45 am

Octavia Spencer Pokes Fun at 'Hidden Fences' in 'SNL' Opening Monologue (Video)

Octavia Spencer Pokes Fun at 'Hidden Fences' in 'SNL' Opening Monologue (Video)

Octavia Spencer made a joke about Hidden Fences in her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live!

Tonight’s episode marked the 46-year-old actress’s SNL hosting debut.

In her monologue, Octavia brought up the 2017 Oscars, noting that some people were getting confused telling the different between Fences and Hidden Figures.

“I get it, I get it,” she says in the video. “There were three black movies at the Oscars this year. That’s a lot for Americans. So if you were gonna get confused anyway, I thought I’d make some money off it anyway. That’s why I produced Hidden Fence Light.”

“I’ve played a nurse so many times, when I played a maid they gave me an Oscar,” she adds.

Watch below!


Octavia Spencer Monologue – SNL
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Octavia Spencer, Saturday Night Live

