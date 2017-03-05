Octavia Spencer Sues Pharmacy Company for Naming Drugs After Her Family Members - Watch the SNL Video!

Octavia Spencer hosted Saturday Night Live last night and she sure brought the laughs!

In one skit, the 46-year-old Hidden Figures actress plays a disgruntled former pharmacy company employee who sues her former employer for intellectual property theft.

Octavia‘s character feels as though her former bosses stole the names of her friends and family to name their drugs after.

Between her daughter Seasonique, hairstylist’s daughter Nicorette, her coworker Lunesta (Leslie Jones), and her nephew Dayquil, Octavia wants to be paid for the company stealing the names out her contact list.

Watch the hilarious sketch below!



Drug Company Hearing – SNL