Top Stories
Prince Harry Goes Shirtless at the Beach in Jamaica!

Prince Harry Goes Shirtless at the Beach in Jamaica!

Louis Tomlinson Airport Video Shows Girlfriend Eleanor Calder Being Attacked

Louis Tomlinson Airport Video Shows Girlfriend Eleanor Calder Being Attacked

Hunter Biden Demands Wife Turn Over Evidence of Cheating

Hunter Biden Demands Wife Turn Over Evidence of Cheating

Sun, 05 March 2017 at 2:57 am

Paris Jackson & Sofia Richie Hold Hands for Dinner Date

Paris Jackson & Sofia Richie Hold Hands for Dinner Date

Paris Jackson had a blast going out with her good friend Sofia Richie last night!

The 18-year-old actress, who also recently signed with a top modeling agency, dressed casual for their dinner outing at Catch LA on Friday (March 3) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The two held hands on their way into the restaurant before Paris later hopped into her olive-colored Jeep and drove home.

Last month, the ladies met up at the 2017 InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe Awards Post-Party.

Paris has previously called Sofia “one of the sweetest girls in the world” while defending her against cyberbullying.

Also pictured inside: Sofia leaving Urth Caffe in a cropped pink sweatshirt earlier that day, and arriving at Nobu for lunch on Saturday in Malibu.
Just Jared on Facebook
paris jackson and sofia richie hold hands for dinner date 01
paris jackson and sofia richie hold hands for dinner date 02
paris jackson and sofia richie hold hands for dinner date 03
paris jackson and sofia richie hold hands for dinner date 04
paris jackson and sofia richie hold hands for dinner date 05
paris jackson and sofia richie hold hands for dinner date 06
paris jackson and sofia richie hold hands for dinner date 07
paris jackson and sofia richie hold hands for dinner date 08
paris jackson and sofia richie hold hands for dinner date 09

Photos: AKM-GSI, WENN
Posted to: Paris Jackson, Sofia Richie

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • A fan jumped on stage while Ariana Grande was performing! - TMZ
  • Justin Timberlake wrote the sweetest birthday message for Jessica Biel - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran's song "Supermarket Flowers" is so touching - Just Jared Jr
  • A lot of celebrities have turned down Dancing With The Stars! - Wetpaint
  • Celine Dion looked so stylish at the Beauty and the Beast premiere - Lainey Gossip
  • Natalie Portman has given birth! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here