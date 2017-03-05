Paris Jackson & Sofia Richie Hold Hands for Dinner Date

Paris Jackson had a blast going out with her good friend Sofia Richie last night!

The 18-year-old actress, who also recently signed with a top modeling agency, dressed casual for their dinner outing at Catch LA on Friday (March 3) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The two held hands on their way into the restaurant before Paris later hopped into her olive-colored Jeep and drove home.

Last month, the ladies met up at the 2017 InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe Awards Post-Party.

Paris has previously called Sofia “one of the sweetest girls in the world” while defending her against cyberbullying.

Also pictured inside: Sofia leaving Urth Caffe in a cropped pink sweatshirt earlier that day, and arriving at Nobu for lunch on Saturday in Malibu.