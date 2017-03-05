Rita Ora & Pamela Anderson Sit Front Row at Vivienne Westwood Show in Matching Boots

Rita Ora was pretty in plaid while checking out the Vivienne Westwood show!

The 26-year-old singer flashed a smile at the event held as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on Saturday (March 4) in Paris, France.

She was joined in the front row by Pamela Anderson, showing off her assets in a printed green dress and rocking the same heeled boots as Rita, only in purple instead of tan.

Rita was in Milan, Italy, earlier this week to pay her respects to the late editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia Franca Sozzani.