Sun, 05 March 2017 at 7:11 pm

Ryan Seacrest & Christina Milian Use Their Hosting Skills at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017!

Ryan Seacrest is all smiles on the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Also spotted at the event was Christina Milian.

Ryan is putting his hosting skills to use as the host of the awards show while Christina is the host of the red carpet show.

FYI: Christina is wearing a Rubin Singer dress.

