Samuel L. Jackson & Jimmy Fallon Dramatically Read Facebook Rants About Girl Scout Cookies & More (Video)

Samuel L. Jackson has actually managed to make all of those annoying Facebook rants hilariously entertaining!

The 68-year-old Kong: Skull Island actor joined Jimmy Fallon in bringing rants about Girl Scout Cookies, milk, Walgreens, Pop-Tarts, and more to life on The Tonight Show on Friday (March 3).

Samuel even gave the host some advice in perfecting his dramatic reading.

“I liked the way you attacked it, but I’m still feeling Brad Pitt from True Romance,” he told Jimmy. “He’s the kind of dude who would rant about Pop-Tarts ’cause he’s always stoked and always hungry.”

Watch below, and don’t miss Kong: Skull Island when it hits theaters next Friday (March 10)!



Facebook Rants with Samuel L. Jackson

Also pictured inside: Dakota Fanning appearing on the same episode with musical guest Ed Sheeran.

FYI: Dakota is wearing a J. Mendel dress.