Sun, 05 March 2017 at 10:21 pm

Shawn Mendes Performs 'Mercy' at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017! (Video)

Shawn Mendes Performs 'Mercy' at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017! (Video)

Shawn Mendes hits the stage to perform his song “Mercy” at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The 18-year-old singer was nominated for three awards during the show, but sadly did not win a chance to give an acceptance speech.

Shawn looked dapper earlier in the night while walking the red carpet.

If you enjoy Shawn‘s performance tonight and want to see him live in concert, he is kicking off the Illuminate World Tour in April and he’ll be on the road until the end of August!

FYI: Shawn is wearing an Emporio Armani blue textured bomber jacket with a blue patterned shirt and black trousers.
shawn mendes performance iheartradio music awards 2017 01
shawn mendes performance iheartradio music awards 2017 02
shawn mendes performance iheartradio music awards 2017 03
shawn mendes performance iheartradio music awards 2017 04
shawn mendes performance iheartradio music awards 2017 05

Photos: Getty
