Shawn Mendes Performs 'Mercy' at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017! (Video)

Shawn Mendes hits the stage to perform his song “Mercy” at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The 18-year-old singer was nominated for three awards during the show, but sadly did not win a chance to give an acceptance speech.

Shawn looked dapper earlier in the night while walking the red carpet.

If you enjoy Shawn‘s performance tonight and want to see him live in concert, he is kicking off the Illuminate World Tour in April and he’ll be on the road until the end of August!

.@ShawnMendes is making us feel all warm inside. Or maybe that's the 🍕. Either way, 🔥 #iHeartAwards pic.twitter.com/8IxDamACTv — TBS Network (@TBSNetwork) March 6, 2017

FYI: Shawn is wearing an Emporio Armani blue textured bomber jacket with a blue patterned shirt and black trousers.