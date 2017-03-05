Top Stories
Prince Harry Goes Shirtless at the Beach in Jamaica!

Louis Tomlinson Airport Video Shows Girlfriend Eleanor Calder Being Attacked

Hunter Biden Demands Wife Turn Over Evidence of Cheating

Sun, 05 March 2017 at 12:23 pm

Sienna Miller Gets Cozy with Ex Tom Sturridge in Paris

Sienna Miller is joined by ex fiance Tom Sturridge in Paris!

The 35-year-old actress was spotted arriving at her hotel getting close with her ex late Saturday night (March 4) in Paris, France.

Sienna and Tom ended their engagement back in 2015 after four years together. The two have remained close as they co-parent their four-year-old daughter Marlowe.

Earlier this weekend, Sienna was spotted arriving at the Dior fashion show alongside Rihanna.
