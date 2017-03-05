Top Stories
Prince Harry Goes Shirtless at the Beach in Jamaica!

Prince Harry Goes Shirtless at the Beach in Jamaica!

Louis Tomlinson Airport Video Shows Girlfriend Eleanor Calder Being Attacked

Louis Tomlinson Airport Video Shows Girlfriend Eleanor Calder Being Attacked

Hunter Biden Demands Wife Turn Over Evidence of Cheating

Hunter Biden Demands Wife Turn Over Evidence of Cheating

Sun, 05 March 2017 at 1:25 am

'SNL': Kate McKinnon Plays Jeff Sessions as Forrest Gump, Gets 'Help' from Octavia Spencer (Video)

'SNL': Kate McKinnon Plays Jeff Sessions as Forrest Gump, Gets 'Help' from Octavia Spencer (Video)

Kate McKinnon reprised her role as Attorney General Jeff Sessions alongside host Octavia Spencer as her Help character Minny in tonight’s Saturday Night Live cold open!

In the skit, Kate plays Jeff as Forrest Gump, sitting on the iconic bench from the movie and chatting up various people walking by.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Octavia Spencer

“My name’s Minny,” Octavia‘s Minny says when she sits down. “You don’t know me, I’m from a different movie.”

She also offers pie and brings up Corretta Scott King.

Watch a clip below!

Click inside to watch another clip from the sketch…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Jeff Sessions, Kate McKinnon, Octavia Spencer, Saturday Night Live

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • A fan jumped on stage while Ariana Grande was performing! - TMZ
  • Justin Timberlake wrote the sweetest birthday message for Jessica Biel - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran's song "Supermarket Flowers" is so touching - Just Jared Jr
  • A lot of celebrities have turned down Dancing With The Stars! - Wetpaint
  • Celine Dion looked so stylish at the Beauty and the Beast premiere - Lainey Gossip
  • Natalie Portman has given birth! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here