'SNL': Kate McKinnon Plays Jeff Sessions as Forrest Gump, Gets 'Help' from Octavia Spencer (Video)

Kate McKinnon reprised her role as Attorney General Jeff Sessions alongside host Octavia Spencer as her Help character Minny in tonight’s Saturday Night Live cold open!

In the skit, Kate plays Jeff as Forrest Gump, sitting on the iconic bench from the movie and chatting up various people walking by.

“My name’s Minny,” Octavia‘s Minny says when she sits down. “You don’t know me, I’m from a different movie.”

She also offers pie and brings up Corretta Scott King.

Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017

