The Arrangement's Autumn Reeser Shares 10 Fun Facts You Probably Don't Know About Her!

The new E! scripted series The Arrangement is premiering TONIGHT (March 5) and we caught up with star Autumn Reeser to learn some facts about her that you probably don’t know!

The 36-year-old actress rose to fame with her role on The O.C. and she has since appeared on Entourage, ABC’s superhero drama No Ordinary Family, and in the recent blockbuster pic Sully.

Here are 10 Fun Facts about Autumn that most people probably don’t know. Check it out:

1. When I was a child, I spent an alarming amount of time pretending to be a dog.

2. I got my start in theater when I was 6 and have known since that first time onstage that it is my life’s calling to be an actress and a storyteller.

3. I have a label maker. And I know how to use it.

4. I believe that the person who invented candy corn should be permanently banned from cooking.

5. Sometimes I go to a Buddhist temple in my neighborhood to clear my head.

Click inside to read five more fun facts about Autumn Reeser…

6. My favorite movie is The Princess Bride.

7. In childhood, I won the local library award for Most Books Read in One Summer.

8. Nobody should be allowed to call a gathering a “Book Club” unless there is an actual book being read and discussed. *However, wine will still be allowed.

9. I believe in true love.

10. Where we are is the perfect place (even though it doesn’t always seem like it at the time), if we turn our attention to growth and to grace.

Make sure to watch the series premiere of The Arrangement tonight on E! at 10/9c.