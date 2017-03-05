Thomas Rhett's Pregnant Wife Lauren Akins Debuts Baby Bump at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017

Thomas Rhett‘s wife Lauren just debuted her baby bump!

The couple walked the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. They announced last month that they’re adopting and also expecting!

Later this evening, Thomas will be taking the stage to perform at the show. See the full list of performers and presenters taking the stage tonight!

Ryan Seacrest will take on hosting duties so turn on TBS, TNT, and truTV starting at 8/7c. Be sure to tune in!