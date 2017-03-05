Top Stories
Prince Harry Goes Shirtless at the Beach in Jamaica!

Prince Harry Goes Shirtless at the Beach in Jamaica!

Louis Tomlinson Airport Video Shows Girlfriend Eleanor Calder Being Attacked

Louis Tomlinson Airport Video Shows Girlfriend Eleanor Calder Being Attacked

Hunter Biden Demands Wife Turn Over Evidence of Cheating

Hunter Biden Demands Wife Turn Over Evidence of Cheating

Sun, 05 March 2017 at 12:44 pm

Zayn Malik Wins Early iHeartRadio Award, Shares Cute Video with Gigi Hadid!

Zayn Malik Wins Early iHeartRadio Award, Shares Cute Video with Gigi Hadid!

Zayn Malik has won an early iHeartRadio Award!

The 24-year-old singer took to Twitter to share his thanks and gratitude after he won the award for Best Music Video for his hit song “Pillowtalk.”

CHECK OUT: iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations – Full List Revealed!

Unfortunately, since he’s in Paris for Fashion Week, Zayn will not be able to attend the awards show tonight in Los Angeles.

In his video, Zayn‘s girlfriend Gigi Hadid makes an appearance to say thanks as well!

Check out Zayn‘s post below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Twitter
Posted to: 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This video shows exactly what happened right after Louis Tomlinson got into an altercation with the paparazzi - TMZ
  • Watch Octavia Spencer impersonate stars for a Zoo-opolis animated movie in this hilarious SNL skit! - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Watson is answering fans' toughest relationship questions! - Just Jared Jr
  • These Game of Thrones memes will totally hold you over until next season - Wetpaint
  • Johnny Depp looks so hot in the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer! - Lainey Gossip
  • Russia is considering a Beauty and the Beast ban due to a gay character - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here