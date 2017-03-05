Zayn Malik Wins Early iHeartRadio Award, Shares Cute Video with Gigi Hadid!

Zayn Malik has won an early iHeartRadio Award!

The 24-year-old singer took to Twitter to share his thanks and gratitude after he won the award for Best Music Video for his hit song “Pillowtalk.”

CHECK OUT: iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations – Full List Revealed!

Unfortunately, since he’s in Paris for Fashion Week, Zayn will not be able to attend the awards show tonight in Los Angeles.

In his video, Zayn‘s girlfriend Gigi Hadid makes an appearance to say thanks as well!

Check out Zayn‘s post below!