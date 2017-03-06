Top Stories
Mon, 06 March 2017 at 12:17 pm

Alessandra Ambrosio Unveils Lingerie-Clad Wax Figure in China

Alessandra Ambrosio Unveils Lingerie-Clad Wax Figure in China

Alessandra Ambrosio has officially been immortalized as a wax figure and she stepped out to unveil the replica of herself at Madame Tussauds on Monday (March 6) in Shanghai, China.

The 35-year-old supermodel’s wax figure is dressed up in lingerie and the iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show wings.

“FOREVER ❤️🌟💋💫 So honored to be a part of @madametussauds #Shanghai,” Alessandra captioned a photo of the wax figure on her Instagram account.

Ale also shared the below boomerang video from the event!

Tan Tan Taan !!!! 💋💥💋💥💋

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

Photos: Images courtesy of Madame Tussauds
