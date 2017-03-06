Top Stories
Ariana Grande & John Legend's “Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 4:19 pm

alt-J: '3WW' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

alt-J is back with new music for the first time in three years and the British group has released the new single “3WW” off their upcoming album Relaxer.

“We’d like to thank you for your patience over the last year or so. After finishing touring ‘This Is All Yours’ in December 2015 we took a long break,” the group said in a statement on Facebook.

Thom released a solo album; Gus opened a restaurant; Joe has been watching a lot of films. We hadn’t set a time limit on our time off but by August 2016 we were ready to get back into the studio. The result is our third album, RELAXER, and we are really excited for you to hear it,” they added.

Stream the song below and download it now on iTunes!


alt-J – 3WW (Official Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new song…

