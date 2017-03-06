Top Stories
Richard Simmons' Rep Responds to Claims in 'Missing' Podcast

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Milo Ventimiglia Reveals What He Knows About 'Gilmore Girls' Rory Cliffhanger!

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 6:04 pm

Amy Schumer Gets Special Message From The Bachelor's Nick Viall - Watch Now!

Amy Schumer Gets Special Message From The Bachelor's Nick Viall - Watch Now!

Nick Viall sent a special message to Amy Schumer during her appearance on Good Morning America!

The 35-year-old comedian went on the show on Monday (March 6) in New York City to promote her new Netflix comedy special, available to stream right now!

“Hey, Amy, it’s Nick,” he said in the recorded message. “I just want to say, from all my time on Bachelor Nation, I only have one regret, and that is showing up late to Kaitlyn [Bristowe]’s season, because I realize now if I had shown up on time, you and I would have had a chance to meet, and who knows what could have happened? But unfortunately, it just wasn’t meant to be.”

If you don’t remember, Amy appeared on Kaitlyn‘s season of The Bachelorette.

Watch below!
