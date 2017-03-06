Top Stories
Mon, 06 March 2017 at 11:43 am

Andrew Garfield Acts Out Cher's Iconic Speech from 'Clueless'

Andrew Garfield Acts Out Cher's Iconic Speech from 'Clueless'

Andrew Garfield was chosen by W Magazine as one of the actors to reenact the iconic speech given by Cher (Alicia Silverstone) in the movie Clueless and he really got into it!

The 33-year-old Oscar-nominated actor is joined in the “Casting Call” video by Adam Driver, Alden Ehrenreich, and fellow Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges.

“In conclusion, may I remind you, it does not say ‘RSVP’ on the Statue of Liberty,” Cher ends the speech from the 1995 movie.

Watch the fun video below!


Adam Driver, Andrew Garfield, and More Deliver Cher’s Iconic ‘Clueless’ Speech
Posted to: Adam Driver, Alden Ehrenreich, Andrew Garfield, Lucas Hedges

