Andrew Garfield Acts Out Cher's Iconic Speech from 'Clueless'

Andrew Garfield was chosen by W Magazine as one of the actors to reenact the iconic speech given by Cher (Alicia Silverstone) in the movie Clueless and he really got into it!

The 33-year-old Oscar-nominated actor is joined in the “Casting Call” video by Adam Driver, Alden Ehrenreich, and fellow Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges.

“In conclusion, may I remind you, it does not say ‘RSVP’ on the Statue of Liberty,” Cher ends the speech from the 1995 movie.

Watch the fun video below!



