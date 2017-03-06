Top Stories
Ariana Grande &amp; John Legend's &ldquo;Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Ariana Grande & John Legend's “Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Who Will Replace Nick Cannon on 'America's Got Talent'?

Who Will Replace Nick Cannon on 'America's Got Talent'?

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 3:50 am

Anne Hathaway & Husband Adam Schulman Take Parenting Break For Grocery Store Run

Anne Hathaway & Husband Adam Schulman Take Parenting Break For Grocery Store Run

Anne Hathaway carries her dog while leaving Bristol Farms on Saturday (March 4) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 34-year-old actress was joined for the grocery store run by her husband Adam Schulman.

Anne has been hard at work on the upcoming Ocean’s Eight film and the first look photo was recently released, as well as the character’s names. Anne is playing Daphne Kluger.

There’s also been an update on a Princess Diaries 3. Julie Andrews has said there is definitely talk about it, and that she would happily do it. Still crossing our fingers that this movie will happen!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Adam Schulman, Anne Hathaway, Celebrity Pets

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This video shows exactly what happened right after Louis Tomlinson got into an altercation with the paparazzi - TMZ
  • Watch Octavia Spencer impersonate stars for a Zoo-opolis animated movie in this hilarious SNL skit! - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Watson is answering fans' toughest relationship questions! - Just Jared Jr
  • These Game of Thrones memes will totally hold you over until next season - Wetpaint
  • Johnny Depp looks so hot in the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer! - Lainey Gossip
  • Russia is considering a Beauty and the Beast ban due to a gay character - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here