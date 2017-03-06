Mon, 06 March 2017 at 12:40 pm
Bella Hadid Rocks Chic Blue Look in Paris
Bella Hadid steps out in a royal blue look for another day tackling Fashion Week!
The 20-year-old model is in town as fashion week events take place until March 8.
“Eye bags comin in hot… @fannybourdettedonon never not working @diormakeup press day,” Bella posted on Instagram that same day. See the photo below…
And stay tuned for more updates from Paris Fashion Week over the next few days!
Photos: AKM-GSI Posted to: Bella Hadid
