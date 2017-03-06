Top Stories
Ariana Grande & John Legend's “Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 12:40 pm

Bella Hadid Rocks Chic Blue Look in Paris

Bella Hadid Rocks Chic Blue Look in Paris

Bella Hadid steps out in a royal blue look for another day tackling Fashion Week!

The 20-year-old model is in town as fashion week events take place until March 8.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

“Eye bags comin in hot… @fannybourdettedonon never not working @diormakeup press day,” Bella posted on Instagram that same day. See the photo below…

And stay tuned for more updates from Paris Fashion Week over the next few days!

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

bella hadid paris fashion week look 01
bella hadid paris fashion week look 02
bella hadid paris fashion week look 03
bella hadid paris fashion week look 04

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Bella Hadid

