Bella Hadid Thinks Brother Anwar Dating Nicola Peltz is a 'Beautiful Thing'
Bella Hadid is sharing her thoughts on her younger brother Anwar Hadid dating actress Nicola Peltz.
The 20-year-old model is totally on board with her 17-year-old brother’s relationship, which has been going on for about two months now.
“Young love..always a beautiful thing🖤,” she captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of Anwar and Nicola sharing a smooch on Monday (March 6) (below).
“My angel 🏹💗,” Nicola captioned the same pic on her own Instagram.
That same day, Bella was spotted rocking an all-white ensemble while leaving the George V Hotel in Paris, France.
Bella made a quick stop at the Rimowa store before returning to the hotel. When she got back, she was all smiles when a fan gave her a tiara!
Bella is in town for Paris Fashion Week events this week.