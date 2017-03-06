Top Stories
Mon, 06 March 2017 at 10:57 pm

Bella Thorne Shares a Kiss With Chandler Parsons in Mexico

Bella Thorne Shares a Kiss With Chandler Parsons in Mexico

It looks like Bella Thorne maybe have been seeing Chandler Parsons for longer than we thought!

Last week, the 19-year-old Famous in Love actress was spotting enjoying some time with the NBA star at one of his basketball games.

But new pictures were just released of Bella getting close with Chandler back in February!

Chandler and Bella even shared a kiss while enjoying a night out together in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.

Chandler previously dated model Toni Garrn and was also rumored to be seeing Kendall Jenner.

Check out the pics of Bella and Chandler below…
bella thorne kisses chandler parsons in mexico 01
bella thorne kisses chandler parsons in mexico 02

Photos: AKM/GSI
Bella Thorne, Chandler Parsons

