Beyonce & Jay Z Took Blue Ivy to the 'Beauty & The Beast' Premiere!

Beyonce and Jay Z somehow evaded all of the camera while attending the Hollywood premiere of Beauty and the Beast last week, but they shared some adorable family photos on her website!

The 35-year-old entertainer, who is pregnant with twins, matched her five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy with their green outfits while stepping out to watch the new Disney movie.

Among the photos that Bey shared on her website include a snapshot of all the candy they indulged in at the premiere and some of the silly pics she took with Blue.

FYI: Beyonce is wearing a Gucci dress, Alaia shoes, and Kimberly McDonald jewelry.