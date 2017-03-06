Bill Paxton's Death Certificate Reveals More Details on How He Died

New details have been revealed about the death of actor Bill Paxton following the release of his death certificate.

The actor died at the age of 61 on February 25 and his death was “triggered by an aneurysm that required surgery which resulted in a fatal stroke,” according to TMZ.

Complications arose when Bill was undergoing valve replacement surgery and he suffered a stroke, which caused his death.

The surgery took place on February 14 and Bill passed away 11 days later.

We continue to send our thoughts and condolences to Bill‘s loved ones during this difficult time.