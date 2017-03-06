Top Stories
Mon, 06 March 2017 at 1:16 pm

Bill Paxton's Death Certificate Reveals More Details on How He Died

New details have been revealed about the death of actor Bill Paxton following the release of his death certificate.

The actor died at the age of 61 on February 25 and his death was “triggered by an aneurysm that required surgery which resulted in a fatal stroke,” according to TMZ.

CELEBRITY DEATHS IN 2017: Remembering the stars we’ve lost this year

Complications arose when Bill was undergoing valve replacement surgery and he suffered a stroke, which caused his death.

The surgery took place on February 14 and Bill passed away 11 days later.

We continue to send our thoughts and condolences to Bill‘s loved ones during this difficult time.
JJ Links Around The Web

  • This video shows exactly what happened right after Louis Tomlinson got into an altercation with the paparazzi - TMZ
  • Watch Octavia Spencer impersonate stars for a Zoo-opolis animated movie in this hilarious SNL skit! - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Watson is answering fans' toughest relationship questions! - Just Jared Jr
  • These Game of Thrones memes will totally hold you over until next season - Wetpaint
  • Johnny Depp looks so hot in the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer! - Lainey Gossip
  • Russia is considering a Beauty and the Beast ban due to a gay character - The Hollywood Reporter
