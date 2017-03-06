Top Stories
Ariana Grande & John Legend's “Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 3:36 pm

Brie Larson Recalls the Marvel Actors' Reactions to Her 'Captain Marvel' Casting Reveal

Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, and Samuel L. Jackson pose for photos at SiriusXM studios for their movie Kong: Skull Island on Monday (March 6) in New York City.

The trio star in the film, in theaters this Friday!

Recently, Brie spoke with Uproxx about her being announced as Captain Marvel and how it was such a huge moment that no one knew about.

“You know, to be honest, I just plead ignorance in those cases because I see announcements for people playing characters all the time and I just don’t really think about ‘what the world’s reaction is.’ I didn’t even have social media until recently. So it wasn’t until I was backstage in Hall H, and it was like, all of those actors from all the movies were there. And I was super starstruck and talking with all of them. And then all of them were like, ‘Why are you here? Are you in the panel next, after us?’ I was like, ‘Oh, no, I’m going to be part of this now.’ And they were like, ‘What?’ No one knew,” Brie said.

FYI: Brie is wearing a Carven dress and Tod’s shoes.

