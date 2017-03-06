Top Stories
Ariana Grande &amp; John Legend's &ldquo;Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Who Will Replace Nick Cannon on 'America's Got Talent'?

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 5:20 am

Caitlyn Jenner Is Starting An Equal Rights Foundation

Caitlyn Jenner Is Starting An Equal Rights Foundation

Caitlyn Jenner gets help to her Porsche as she leaves Nobu restuarant on Saturday night (March 4) in Malibu, Calif.

It was recently announced that the 67-year-old Olympian is starting her own foundation to help fight for equal rights for transgender people.

“Out of the L, the G, the B, and the T, the T is by far the most neglected and the most underfunded. And there are so many great organizations out there that do wonderful work. They’re on the ground. And they survive on literally no funding,” Caitlyn told Vanity Fair. “One of my passions after going through everything I’ve been through over the past few years is to help and be in a position to raise money.”

In order to get the foundation started, Caitlyn is selling one of her Porsche cars to get some starter money for the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation. “I had this Porsche, and I thought, What a great opportunity to sell it, hopefully get a good price for it, and then donate all of the money to the foundation as good starter money for the foundation. And then we’ll give the money away.”
