Top Stories
Ariana Grande &amp; John Legend's &ldquo;Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Ariana Grande & John Legend's “Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 3:58 pm

Chance the Rapper to Donate $1 Million to Schools in Chicago

Chance the Rapper to Donate $1 Million to Schools in Chicago

Chance the Rapper has announced that he will donate $1 million to the Chicago Public Schools after he recently met with Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner.

The 23-year-old rapper, who won Best New Artist at the Grammys this year, held a press conference at Westcott Elementary School on Monday (March 6) to announce his donation.

“While I am disappointed in Gov. Rauner, that will not stop me from doing all I can to support Chicago’s most valuable resource: its children,” Chance told reporters (via Billboard).

Chance said that the donation is “made possible by my fans through ticket sales for my upcoming [Coloring Book] tour.”

“This isn’t about politics, this isn’t about posturing, this is about taking care of the kids,” he added. “Governor Rauner, do your job!”
Just Jared on Facebook
chance the rapper donates one million dollars 01
chance the rapper donates one million dollars 02
chance the rapper donates one million dollars 03
chance the rapper donates one million dollars 04
chance the rapper donates one million dollars 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chance the Rapper

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This video shows exactly what happened right after Louis Tomlinson got into an altercation with the paparazzi - TMZ
  • Watch Octavia Spencer impersonate stars for a Zoo-opolis animated movie in this hilarious SNL skit! - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Watson is answering fans' toughest relationship questions! - Just Jared Jr
  • These Game of Thrones memes will totally hold you over until next season - Wetpaint
  • Johnny Depp looks so hot in the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer! - Lainey Gossip
  • Russia is considering a Beauty and the Beast ban due to a gay character - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here