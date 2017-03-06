Chance the Rapper to Donate $1 Million to Schools in Chicago

Chance the Rapper has announced that he will donate $1 million to the Chicago Public Schools after he recently met with Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner.

The 23-year-old rapper, who won Best New Artist at the Grammys this year, held a press conference at Westcott Elementary School on Monday (March 6) to announce his donation.

“While I am disappointed in Gov. Rauner, that will not stop me from doing all I can to support Chicago’s most valuable resource: its children,” Chance told reporters (via Billboard).

Chance said that the donation is “made possible by my fans through ticket sales for my upcoming [Coloring Book] tour.”

“This isn’t about politics, this isn’t about posturing, this is about taking care of the kids,” he added. “Governor Rauner, do your job!”