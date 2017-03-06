Top Stories
Ariana Grande & John Legend's “Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 3:05 pm

Chrissy Metz's Boyfriend Josh Stancil Offered to Do Something So Sweet When They First Started Dating

Chrissy Metz's Boyfriend Josh Stancil Offered to Do Something So Sweet When They First Started Dating

Chrissy Metz is talking all about her romance with Josh Stancil, a cameraman on her show This Is Us - including how they originally started dating.

“I was like, ‘Oh he’s cute,’ with shorts and his backward hat, kind of masculine,” Chrissy told Marie Claire about noticing her future beau on set.

“Before I even know it, I called out, ‘You better slow down or you’re going to choke on your food,’” she said about how fast he was eating that day. “I am typically a little more charismatic than that, I swear.”

“[It was] very unexpected. My priority was my job and I was not trying to blow my big shot. Josh even offered to go work on another show,” she added.

Meanwhile, Chrissy also added that she is the first plus-size woman Josh has ever dated.

“I’m like, ‘Is this weird?’ He’s like, ‘No,’ ” she said. “And that’s the end.”
Photos: Getty
