Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Her Postpartum Depression: 'I Didn't Think It Could Happen To Me'

Chrissy Teigen is gorgeous and make-up free as she takes the cover of the April 2017 issue of Glamour magazine, available on national newsstands on March 14!

In the mag, the 31-year-old model opens up for the first time about her postpartum depression after giving birth to her and hubby John Legend‘s daughter Luna.

On why she’s speaking out now: “I’m speaking up now because I want people to know it can happen to anybody and I don’t want people who have it to feel embarrassed or to feel alone. I also don’t want to pretend like I know everything about postpartum depression, because it can be different for everybody. But one thing I do know is that—for me—just merely being open about it helps.”

On getting her diagnosis: “Before the holidays I went to my GP for a physical. John sat next to me. I looked at my doctor, and my eyes welled up because I was so tired of being in pain. Of sleeping on the couch. Of waking up throughout the night. Of throwing up. Of taking things out on the wrong people. Of not enjoying life. Of not seeing my friends. Of not having the energy to take my baby for a stroll. My doctor pulled out a book and started listing symptoms. And I was like, ‘Yep, yep, yep.’ I got my diagnosis: postpartum depression and anxiety. (The anxiety explains some of my physical symptoms.)”

On why she kept her postpartum depression private: “I also just didn’t think it could happen to me. I have a great life. I have all the help I could need: John, my mother (who lives with us), a nanny. But postpartum does not discriminate. I couldn’t control it. And that’s part of the reason it took me so long to speak up: I felt selfish, icky, and weird saying aloud that I’m struggling. Sometimes I still do.”

