David Letterman Slams Trump, Says We Need to Protect Ourselves from Him

David Letterman has a lot to say about President Donald Trump and he’s opening up in a new interview with New York magazine.

The 69-year-old former late night host says that we need to find a way to protect ourselves from Trump.

“I’m tired of people being bewildered about everything [Trump] says: ‘I can’t believe he said that.’ We gotta stop that and, instead, figure out ways to protect ourselves from him. We know he’s crazy. We gotta take care of ourselves here now,” Letterman said. “Comedy’s one of the ways that we can protect ourselves. The man has such thin skin that if you keep pressure on him—I remember there was a baseball game in Cleveland, and a swarm of flies came on the field and the batters were [swatting flies] while the pitcher was throwing 100 miles an hour.”

“Well, that’s Alec Baldwin and Saturday Night Live. It’s distracting the batter. Eventually Trump’s going to take a fastball off the sternum and have to leave the game,” he added.

Letterman also opened up about the days when he would have Trump on his show.

“He was a joke of a wealthy guy. We didn’t take him seriously. He’d sit down, and I would just start making fun of him. He never had any retort. He was big and doughy, and you could beat him up. He seemed to have a good time, and the audience loved it, and that was Donald Trump,” he said.

