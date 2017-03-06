Top Stories
Ariana Grande &amp; John Legend's &ldquo;Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Ariana Grande & John Legend's “Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 2:52 pm

David Letterman Slams Trump, Says We Need to Protect Ourselves from Him

David Letterman Slams Trump, Says We Need to Protect Ourselves from Him

David Letterman has a lot to say about President Donald Trump and he’s opening up in a new interview with New York magazine.

The 69-year-old former late night host says that we need to find a way to protect ourselves from Trump.

“I’m tired of people being bewildered about everything [Trump] says: ‘I can’t believe he said that.’ We gotta stop that and, instead, figure out ways to protect ourselves from him. We know he’s crazy. We gotta take care of ourselves here now,” Letterman said. “Comedy’s one of the ways that we can protect ourselves. The man has such thin skin that if you keep pressure on him—I remember there was a baseball game in Cleveland, and a swarm of flies came on the field and the batters were [swatting flies] while the pitcher was throwing 100 miles an hour.”

“Well, that’s Alec Baldwin and Saturday Night Live. It’s distracting the batter. Eventually Trump’s going to take a fastball off the sternum and have to leave the game,” he added.

Letterman also opened up about the days when he would have Trump on his show.

“He was a joke of a wealthy guy. We didn’t take him seriously. He’d sit down, and I would just start making fun of him. He never had any retort. He was big and doughy, and you could beat him up. He seemed to have a good time, and the audience loved it, and that was Donald Trump,” he said.

For more from the interview, visit Vulture.com!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: David Letterman, Donald Trump

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This video shows exactly what happened right after Louis Tomlinson got into an altercation with the paparazzi - TMZ
  • Watch Octavia Spencer impersonate stars for a Zoo-opolis animated movie in this hilarious SNL skit! - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Watson is answering fans' toughest relationship questions! - Just Jared Jr
  • These Game of Thrones memes will totally hold you over until next season - Wetpaint
  • Johnny Depp looks so hot in the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer! - Lainey Gossip
  • Russia is considering a Beauty and the Beast ban due to a gay character - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here