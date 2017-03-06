Elle King Debuts: 'Wild Love' Stream & Download - Listen Now!
Elle King is back at it again with a brand new single titled “Wild Love,” and you can stream it right here!
The track is the first taste of what’s to come from the 27-year-old singer’s upcoming second studio album, which is expected to be released later this year as follow-up to her 2015 acclaimed debut Love Stuff.
“Wild love/ Oh, you give me wild love/ Oh, I got your wild love/ I really want to love love love you all day,” Elle sings on the catchy hook.
“Wild Love” is also available on iTunes now – Listen below!
Elle King – Wild Love (Full Audio)
