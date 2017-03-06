Top Stories
Ariana Grande & John Legend's "Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Who Will Replace Nick Cannon on 'America's Got Talent'?

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 8:35 am

Elle King Debuts: 'Wild Love' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Elle King is back at it again with a brand new single titled “Wild Love,” and you can stream it right here!

The track is the first taste of what’s to come from the 27-year-old singer’s upcoming second studio album, which is expected to be released later this year as follow-up to her 2015 acclaimed debut Love Stuff.

“Wild love/ Oh, you give me wild love/ Oh, I got your wild love/ I really want to love love love you all day,” Elle sings on the catchy hook.

Wild Love” is also available on iTunes now – Listen below!


Elle King – Wild Love (Full Audio)

