Mon, 06 March 2017 at 11:12 am

Emma Roberts' Car Was Crashed By the Valet on Her Birthday

Emma Roberts' Car Was Crashed By the Valet on Her Birthday

Emma Roberts had a great time celebrating her recent 26th birthday at a party with friends, but it didn’t end well after the valet reportedly crashed her car!

The actress turned 26 about a month ago and when she was ready to leave her “Tacos, Tequila & Twenty Six” birthday bash, the valet pulled her car up and forgot to put it in park.

“When she went to get her car and the valet brought it around, they did not put it in park. The car rolled down the hill and hit a tree,” a source told Page Six. “It just slid down the host’s lawn.”

Emma‘s car that crashed was a Range Rover. We’re glad that no one was hurt during the accident!
Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Emma Roberts

