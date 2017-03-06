Emma Watson's Go-To Binge Watch Of Choice Is 'Friends'!

Emma Watson rocks a jacket with her name on it for her brand new feature with Coveteur!

The 26-year-old Beauty and the Beast actress opens up about supporting female-led businesses, what she wears almost everyday, working with Dior and much more.

On supporting female-led businesses: “I love to work with and support female designers. I think Gabriela Hearst is absolutely amazing, very sustainable, really smart. As I’m putting together my press looks for Beauty and the Beast, I really have in mind, ‘how can I support up and coming female businesses?’.”

On what people say when they recognize her on the street: “What’s really interesting is that people are actually afraid to get it wrong! They’re always like, ‘Is it you, is it not you?’ And there’s this fear of getting it wrong. I always find it amusing. Mostly it’s like, ‘Are you the girl? Are you that girl?’ Which always makes me laugh.”

On the one thing people get wrong about her: “[laughs] Gosh… I’m trying to think what I get. I’m probably sillier than people think I am.”

On her go-to binge watch of choice: “This is going to make me seem very uncool, but Friends! It blows my American friends’ minds, but in the UK, Friends still plays. There’s one channel that it’s on basically all the time, and I will watch Friends reruns forever. My friends are like, ‘Why are you doing this?’ It’s one of those comforting things to have in the background that just kind of makes you feel like everything’s going to be okay.”

