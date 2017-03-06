Top Stories
Ariana Grande &amp; John Legend's &ldquo;Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Ariana Grande & John Legend's “Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Who Will Replace Nick Cannon on 'America's Got Talent'?

Who Will Replace Nick Cannon on 'America's Got Talent'?

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 9:57 am

Emma Watson's Go-To Binge Watch Of Choice Is 'Friends'!

Emma Watson's Go-To Binge Watch Of Choice Is 'Friends'!

Emma Watson rocks a jacket with her name on it for her brand new feature with Coveteur!

The 26-year-old Beauty and the Beast actress opens up about supporting female-led businesses, what she wears almost everyday, working with Dior and much more.

On supporting female-led businesses: “I love to work with and support female designers. I think Gabriela Hearst is absolutely amazing, very sustainable, really smart. As I’m putting together my press looks for Beauty and the Beast, I really have in mind, ‘how can I support up and coming female businesses?’.”

On what people say when they recognize her on the street: “What’s really interesting is that people are actually afraid to get it wrong! They’re always like, ‘Is it you, is it not you?’ And there’s this fear of getting it wrong. I always find it amusing. Mostly it’s like, ‘Are you the girl? Are you that girl?’ Which always makes me laugh.”

On the one thing people get wrong about her: “[laughs] Gosh… I’m trying to think what I get. I’m probably sillier than people think I am.”

On her go-to binge watch of choice: “This is going to make me seem very uncool, but Friends! It blows my American friends’ minds, but in the UK, Friends still plays. There’s one channel that it’s on basically all the time, and I will watch Friends reruns forever. My friends are like, ‘Why are you doing this?’ It’s one of those comforting things to have in the background that just kind of makes you feel like everything’s going to be okay.”

For more from Emma, visit Coveteur.com!
Just Jared on Facebook
emma watsons go to binge watch of choice is friends 01
emma watsons go to binge watch of choice is friends 02

Credit: Coveteur / Jake Rosenberg
Posted to: Emma Watson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This video shows exactly what happened right after Louis Tomlinson got into an altercation with the paparazzi - TMZ
  • Watch Octavia Spencer impersonate stars for a Zoo-opolis animated movie in this hilarious SNL skit! - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Watson is answering fans' toughest relationship questions! - Just Jared Jr
  • These Game of Thrones memes will totally hold you over until next season - Wetpaint
  • Johnny Depp looks so hot in the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer! - Lainey Gossip
  • Russia is considering a Beauty and the Beast ban due to a gay character - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here