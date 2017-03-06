Evangeline Lilly's Body Looks So Fit in These Bikini Photos!

Evangeliny Lilly goes for a jog on the beach while wearing a bikini in these photos snapped recently in Kauai, Hawaii.

The 37-year-old former Lost actress spent time on the island with her family recently and she put her fit body on display!

Evangeline most recently was seen on the big screen as Hope van Dyne in the Marvel movie Ant-Man and she will be reprising her role in the upcoming sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp. If you don’t remember, The Wasp is Hope’s alter-ego!