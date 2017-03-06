Fantasia Barrino Cancels Concert After Suffering Second Degree Burns

Fantasia Barrino is currently recovering after suffering second-degree burns and she had to cancel a concert due to the injury.

The 32-year-old former American Idol winner was scheduled to perform in Memphis, Tenn. on Sunday night (March 5) and she hopes to make it up to her fans in the city.

“Fantasia suffered a minor accident yesterday afternoon and is resting comfortably,” her rep told People in a statement. “At this moment, our plan is to resume the tour in Los Angeles on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater. She thanks all of her fans for their kind messages of love and support, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road.”

TMZ reports that the accident happened when a vaporizer next to Fantasia‘s bed on her tour bus fell over while she was sleeping and spilled hot water on her right forearm.

“My wife experienced an accident today causing 2nd degree burns on her arm,” Fantasia‘s husband Kendall Taylor wrote on Instagram. “She’s steady asking the Doc ‘Can I perform tonight?’ But we must be wise and realize this isn’t a race, but rather a marathon.”