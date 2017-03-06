Fifth Harmony Might Be Working With Skrillex!

Fifth Harmony and Skrillex could have a collaboration in the works!

The group – Ally Brooke, Dinah Hansen, Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei – were recently spotted in what looks like a studio with the famed producer and performer.

Earlier this week, Skrillex took to his Snapchat story to share some funny videos with the girls as they played around with the face filters.

“We are the princesses!” Skrillex jokingly sang, with Normani chiming in with a, “Yes we are!”

We hope these videos together mean that the group has a new song in the works!

Click inside to watch 5H’s other video with Skrillex…

