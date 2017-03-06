Funny or Die Hilariously Makes 'Get Out' About the Trumps
If you have seen the movie Get Out, you need to watch the hilarious spoof that Funny or Die has made about the film!
The comedy website made a new trailer for the horror-comedy and replaced Allison Williams‘ character with Ivanka Trump, who takes her African-American boyfriend (Daniel Kaluuya) home to the White House to meet her father, President Trump.
Make sure to watch all the way through for a funny appearance from Kanye West!
Get Out writer-director Jordan Peele is loving the spoof and tweeted, “Holy sh-t. This had me,” along with three skull emojis.