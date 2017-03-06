Top Stories
Richard Simmons' Rep Responds to Claims in 'Missing' Podcast

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Milo Ventimiglia Reveals What He Knows About 'Gilmore Girls' Rory Cliffhanger!

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 11:24 pm

Grant Gustin Continues Filming 'The Flash' in Vancouver

Grant Gustin Continues Filming 'The Flash' in Vancouver

Grant Gustin is hard at work shooting new scenes for his hit CW series The Flash!

The 27-year-old actor was spotted in full costume while hanging out on set on Monday (March 6) in Vancouver, Canada.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Grant Gustin

He was joined by his co-stars Grey Damon and Ashley Rickards. Tom Cavanagh, who plays Dr. Harry Wells, was also seen directing this particular episode.

See more photos of Grant on set with co-star Tom Felton here.

“Nice to see you again Vancouver… #WinkWink,” Grey recently captioned the Instagram pic below before filming.

A post shared by InstaGrey (@greydamon) on

