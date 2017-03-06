Grant Gustin Continues Filming 'The Flash' in Vancouver

Grant Gustin is hard at work shooting new scenes for his hit CW series The Flash!

The 27-year-old actor was spotted in full costume while hanging out on set on Monday (March 6) in Vancouver, Canada.

He was joined by his co-stars Grey Damon and Ashley Rickards. Tom Cavanagh, who plays Dr. Harry Wells, was also seen directing this particular episode.

“Nice to see you again Vancouver… #WinkWink,” Grey recently captioned the Instagram pic below before filming.