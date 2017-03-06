Top Stories
Richard Simmons' Rep Responds to Claims in 'Missing' Podcast

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Milo Ventimiglia Reveals What He Knows About 'Gilmore Girls' Rory Cliffhanger!

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 4:55 pm

Is Gigi Hadid Wearing an Engagement Ring? Not So Fast...

Is Gigi Hadid Wearing an Engagement Ring? Not So Fast...

Fans have been noticing a ring on that finger on Gigi Hadid‘s left hand, and are wondering if she’s engaged to Zayn Malik.

Well, the ring was not a gift from Zayn and it is not an engagement ring, People can confirm. The ring is from designer Amanda Marmer and retails at $1,250. The ring features five blue diamonds and a rose colored band.

So, no engagement for Gigi and Zayn at this time!

Also pictured inside: Zayn stepping out with a man bun in Paris, France on Sunday (March 5).
Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

