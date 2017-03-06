Is Gigi Hadid Wearing an Engagement Ring? Not So Fast...

Fans have been noticing a ring on that finger on Gigi Hadid‘s left hand, and are wondering if she’s engaged to Zayn Malik.

Well, the ring was not a gift from Zayn and it is not an engagement ring, People can confirm. The ring is from designer Amanda Marmer and retails at $1,250. The ring features five blue diamonds and a rose colored band.

So, no engagement for Gigi and Zayn at this time!

Also pictured inside: Zayn stepping out with a man bun in Paris, France on Sunday (March 5).