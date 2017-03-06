Mon, 06 March 2017 at 11:50 am
Jaden & Willow Smith Jet Out of Paris Together
Willow and Jaden Smith make their way through Charles de Gaulle Airport to catch a flight on Monday (March 6) in Paris, France.
The brother-sister duo were both in attendance while Paris Fashion Week was going on in town.
Recently, it was revealed that Jaden and model/actress Cara Delevingne are teaming up for a movie!
