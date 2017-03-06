Top Stories
Richard Simmons' Rep Responds to Claims in 'Missing' Podcast

Richard Simmons' Rep Responds to Claims in 'Missing' Podcast

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Milo Ventimiglia Reveals What He Knows About 'Gilmore Girls' Rory Cliffhanger!

Milo Ventimiglia Reveals What He Knows About 'Gilmore Girls' Rory Cliffhanger!

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 5:35 pm

Jessica Chastain Will Strike on International Women's Day & March in Poland

Jessica Chastain Will Strike on International Women's Day & March in Poland

Jessica Chastain is rocking an dress with animal rights messages scrawled all over from Stella McCartney and we’re loving it.

“No leather,” and “no fur,” are just some of the messages written on the dress – which she wore while promoting The Zookeeper’s Wife on Monday (March 6) in Warsaw, Poland.

The day before, Jessica was seen carrying a big bouquet of flowers around the city.

Jessica also informed fans she will be striking on International Women’s Day on March 8.

“I plan to celebrate #InternationalWomensDay by striking on March 8th and marching in solidarity with the women of Poland. If youre not aware of the current political struggle they’re facing, please look it up,” she wrote.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: FameFlynet
Posted to: Jessica Chastain

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This video shows exactly what happened right after Louis Tomlinson got into an altercation with the paparazzi - TMZ
  • Watch Octavia Spencer impersonate stars for a Zoo-opolis animated movie in this hilarious SNL skit! - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Watson is answering fans' toughest relationship questions! - Just Jared Jr
  • These Game of Thrones memes will totally hold you over until next season - Wetpaint
  • Johnny Depp looks so hot in the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer! - Lainey Gossip
  • Russia is considering a Beauty and the Beast ban due to a gay character - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here