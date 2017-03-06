Jessica Chastain Will Strike on International Women's Day & March in Poland

Jessica Chastain is rocking an dress with animal rights messages scrawled all over from Stella McCartney and we’re loving it.

“No leather,” and “no fur,” are just some of the messages written on the dress – which she wore while promoting The Zookeeper’s Wife on Monday (March 6) in Warsaw, Poland.

The day before, Jessica was seen carrying a big bouquet of flowers around the city.

Jessica also informed fans she will be striking on International Women’s Day on March 8.

“I plan to celebrate #InternationalWomensDay by striking on March 8th and marching in solidarity with the women of Poland. If youre not aware of the current political struggle they’re facing, please look it up,” she wrote.