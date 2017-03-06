Top Stories
Ariana Grande & John Legend's “Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Who Will Replace Nick Cannon on 'America's Got Talent'?

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 11:07 am

Julianne Moore Buddies Up With Isabelle Huppert At L'Oreal Paris Dinner!

Julianne Moore Buddies Up With Isabelle Huppert At L'Oreal Paris Dinner!

Julianne Moore got all glammed up to host a special L’Oreal Paris Dinner as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter on Sunday (March 5) in Paris, France.

The 56-year-old actress was joined at the event by Oscar-nominee Isabelle Huppert, who came out to show her support.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julianne Moore

That same day, Julianne was spotted keeping it cool and casual while making her way through Charles de Gaulle Airport.

Earlier this week, Julianne made sure to support her husband Bart Freundlich at a special screening of his film Wolves.

FYI: Julianne is wearing a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture 12 dress.
Credit: Dominique Charriau; Photos: Getty, FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Isabelle Huppert, Julianne Moore

