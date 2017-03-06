Katy Perry Says She Walked Red Carpet with Quinoa in Teeth

Katy Perry revealed that she ate some quinoa before walking the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards…and no one told her the kernels were stuck in her teeth for her photographs!

The 32-year-old entertainer – who performed at the show that evening – posted about it on Instagram after the show ended.

“Currently taking applications for real friends who aren’t afraid to tell me there’s quinoa in my teeth,” Katy posted on Instagram, along with a close-up of her pearly whites. Katy got tons of support from fans – and hey, it happens!

FYI: Katy is wearing an August Getty Atelier jumpsuit, Jimmy Choo shoes, Jacob & Co jewelry, and an Anita Ko clutch.