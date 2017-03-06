Mon, 06 March 2017 at 12:16 pm
Kendall Jenner Dances to Elle King's 'Wild Love' - Watch Now!
Kendall Jenner is looking very chic and sexy while out in Paris, France today!
The 21-year-old model is in town for Fashion Week and rocking a sheer leotard look.
Kendall is featured in a new Estee Lauder campaign, which debuted hours ago.
“new @esteelauder campaign for Pure Color Love lipstick! #LoveLipRemix #EsteeModel,” Kendall posted on her Instagram. See the video below!
Kendall dances to Elle King‘s brand new single “Wild Love” in the video – listen to the song if you missed it!
