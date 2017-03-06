Top Stories
Ariana Grande &amp; John Legend's &ldquo;Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Ariana Grande & John Legend's “Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 12:16 pm

Kendall Jenner Dances to Elle King's 'Wild Love' - Watch Now!

Kendall Jenner Dances to Elle King's 'Wild Love' - Watch Now!

Kendall Jenner is looking very chic and sexy while out in Paris, France today!

The 21-year-old model is in town for Fashion Week and rocking a sheer leotard look.

Kendall is featured in a new Estee Lauder campaign, which debuted hours ago.

“new @esteelauder campaign for Pure Color Love lipstick! #LoveLipRemix #EsteeModel,” Kendall posted on her Instagram. See the video below!

Kendall dances to Elle King‘s brand new single “Wild Love” in the video – listen to the song if you missed it!

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner sheer look paris 01
kendall jenner sheer look paris 02
kendall jenner sheer look paris 03
kendall jenner sheer look paris 04

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Kendall Jenner, Sheer

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This video shows exactly what happened right after Louis Tomlinson got into an altercation with the paparazzi - TMZ
  • Watch Octavia Spencer impersonate stars for a Zoo-opolis animated movie in this hilarious SNL skit! - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Watson is answering fans' toughest relationship questions! - Just Jared Jr
  • These Game of Thrones memes will totally hold you over until next season - Wetpaint
  • Johnny Depp looks so hot in the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer! - Lainey Gossip
  • Russia is considering a Beauty and the Beast ban due to a gay character - The Hollywood Reporter
  • mcmahon.natalie@mail.ru

    I was paid $104k previous year by freelancing from home and I did that by working part time f­­o­­r 3 or sometimes more h daily. I’m using a business opportunity I found online and I am amazed that i earned such great money. It’s very newbie friendly and I am just so blessed that i discovered it. Here is what i did… http://9m.no/ᇔ吵

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here