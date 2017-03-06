Kendall Jenner Dances to Elle King's 'Wild Love' - Watch Now!

Kendall Jenner is looking very chic and sexy while out in Paris, France today!

The 21-year-old model is in town for Fashion Week and rocking a sheer leotard look.

Kendall is featured in a new Estee Lauder campaign, which debuted hours ago.

“new @esteelauder campaign for Pure Color Love lipstick! #LoveLipRemix #EsteeModel,” Kendall posted on her Instagram. See the video below!

Kendall dances to Elle King‘s brand new single “Wild Love” in the video – listen to the song if you missed it!