Kim Kardashian Returns to the Set of 'Ocean's Eight'

Kim Kardashian is back on the set of Ocean’s Eight!

The 36-year-old reality star was spotted in a sheer dress while on the film’s set on Monday (March 6) in New York City.

After being seen on set earlier this year with sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, it was revealed the trio will be featured in a portion of the flick that involves the Met Gala and a jewel heist.

Kim was joined on set by model Heidi Klum, who is also making a cameo in the film.

Ocean’s Eight is the all-female reboot to the Ocean’s Eleven trilogy. Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, and many more are starring in the film.