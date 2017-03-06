Lea Michele Announces More 'Intimate Evening' Concert Dates!

Lea Michele is heading back on the road to bring her “intimate evening” show to more cities around North America in May!

The 30-year-old entertainer performed three sold out shows in New York and Los Angeles this past January and she will do a limited run of six more shows due to fan demand.

“Looking forward to these next few stops!” Lea wrote on Instagram while announcing the new shows.

Lea will perform new songs from her upcoming album Places, including the new single “Love is Alive,” along with tracks from her first album Louder and songs that she sang on Glee.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday (March 10) at 10am local time. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale starting Tuesday (March 7).

Click inside to find out the new tour dates…

May 1 – Philadelphia, PA – Merriam Theater

May 3 - Boston, MA – Shubert Theater

May 4 - Ledyard, CT - Foxwoods – Fox Theatre

May 6 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

May 8 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

May 10 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts