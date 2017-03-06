Luke Evans & Josh Gad Sing 'Gaston' From 'Beauty & the Beast' - Watch Now!

At a Beauty and the Beast press conference over the weekend, Luke Evans and Josh Gad (who play Gaston and LeFou) broke into an impromptu rendition of “Gaston” alongside composer Alan Menken!

“And his name’s G-A-S-T… I believe there’s another T after the first… I can’t remember because of this week’s news cycle, which has been very distracting to meeeeeee…” Josh added in at the end, putting to use his comedy skills!

Beauty and the Beast opens on March 17 and also stars Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as The Beast.