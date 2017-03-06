Top Stories
Ariana Grande &amp; John Legend's &ldquo;Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Ariana Grande & John Legend's “Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 2:02 pm

Luke Evans & Josh Gad Sing 'Gaston' From 'Beauty & the Beast' - Watch Now!

Luke Evans & Josh Gad Sing 'Gaston' From 'Beauty & the Beast' - Watch Now!

At a Beauty and the Beast press conference over the weekend, Luke Evans and Josh Gad (who play Gaston and LeFou) broke into an impromptu rendition of “Gaston” alongside composer Alan Menken!

“And his name’s G-A-S-T… I believe there’s another T after the first… I can’t remember because of this week’s news cycle, which has been very distracting to meeeeeee…” Josh added in at the end, putting to use his comedy skills!

Beauty and the Beast opens on March 17 and also stars Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as The Beast.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Beauty and the Beast, Josh Gad, Luke Evans, Movies, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This video shows exactly what happened right after Louis Tomlinson got into an altercation with the paparazzi - TMZ
  • Watch Octavia Spencer impersonate stars for a Zoo-opolis animated movie in this hilarious SNL skit! - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Watson is answering fans' toughest relationship questions! - Just Jared Jr
  • These Game of Thrones memes will totally hold you over until next season - Wetpaint
  • Johnny Depp looks so hot in the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer! - Lainey Gossip
  • Russia is considering a Beauty and the Beast ban due to a gay character - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Whiteley

    The part of Gaston is perfect for Luke.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here