Top Stories
Ariana Grande &amp; John Legend's &ldquo;Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Ariana Grande & John Legend's “Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 2:47 pm

Manchester By the Sea's Kenneth Lonergan Defends Casey Affleck in Op-Ed Response to College Student

Manchester By the Sea's Kenneth Lonergan Defends Casey Affleck in Op-Ed Response to College Student

Kenneth Lonergan, who directed Manchester by the Sea and won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for his work on the film, is defending Casey Affleck against his sexual assault charges.

A student at Kenneth‘s alma mater Wesleyan University wrote an op-ed in the newspaper – pointing out the praise for Kenneth without mentioning his affiliation with Casey, despite sexual assault allegations to his name. If you didn’t know, Casey was accused of sexual assault, but settled the case back in 2010 and he has adamantly denied any wrongdoing.

“Wesleyan University has an obligation to reject sexual violence of all kinds,” Connor Aberle, the student, wrote. “Therefore, it cannot claim credit for Lonergan’s success without also recognizing his role in promoting Casey Affleck’s career. Wesleyan must either be cautious in its alumni praise, or it must admit to its students that it cares only about building the Wesleyan University brand rather than social justice or the well-being of the Wesleyan community.”

Click inside to read Kenneth Lonergan’s response…

Kenneth, in response, wrote an article, “How Connor Aberle and The Argus are Complicit in Slandering Casey Affleck”

“Connor Aberle’s article about myself, Casey, Affleck and Wesleyan’s supposed complicity in condoning sexual misconduct – and worse – by tauting me as a Wesleyan alumn after I won an Oscar last week is such a tangle of illogic, misinformation and flat-out slander that only the author’s presumed youth can possibly excuse his deeply offensive display of ignorance, and warped PC-fueled sense of indignation,” Kenneth wrote.

“He writes as if Casey Affleck were actually guilty of a crime. In fact, it was alleged 7 years ago, in a civil lawsuit for breach of contract, that Casey sexually harrased two women formerly in his employ. Casey denounced the allegations as being totally fabricated. Like most civil suits, this one was settled out of court by mutual consent on undisclosed terms…In other words nothing was proved or disproved. So how does Mr Aberle dare to write as if he knows who was telling the truth and who was not?” he continued.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Casey Affleck, Kenneth Lonergan

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This video shows exactly what happened right after Louis Tomlinson got into an altercation with the paparazzi - TMZ
  • Watch Octavia Spencer impersonate stars for a Zoo-opolis animated movie in this hilarious SNL skit! - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Watson is answering fans' toughest relationship questions! - Just Jared Jr
  • These Game of Thrones memes will totally hold you over until next season - Wetpaint
  • Johnny Depp looks so hot in the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer! - Lainey Gossip
  • Russia is considering a Beauty and the Beast ban due to a gay character - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here