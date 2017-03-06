Top Stories
Mon, 06 March 2017 at 6:50 pm

Marion Cotillard Is Unrecognizable with Fuller Lips & Long Black Hair for New Movie!

Marion Cotillard Is Unrecognizable with Fuller Lips & Long Black Hair for New Movie!

Marion Cotillard just posted a series of photos on Instagram where she looks totally transformed and in character!

The photos are presumably from her look in her film Rock’n Roll, which she stars in alongside her partner Guillaume Canet, who also wrote and directed the movie.

“..Rock’n'roll #rocknrolllefilm @guillaumecanetofficiel,” Marion captioned one of the set of pics. It appears as if Marion has some full lips and longer locks for the new film.

Some fans seem very confused in the Instagram comments, thinking Marion is debuting a brand new look!

Recently, Marion also starred alongside Brad Pitt in the film Allied, which was just released on Blu-ray last week.

See all the photos below…
Photos: Instagram
