Miley Cyrus & Scarlett Johansson Inspired Katy Perry's New Short Haircut!

Katy Perry is opening up about why she decided to cut her hair short!

“I’m trying to get more attention, obviously. You can just grow it back. Honestly, I tried to take my full head of hair platinum and I had a lot of breakage. I’ve always wanted to look like Miley Cyrus. I’ve always wanted to have that pixie haircut, so I said, ‘Let’s just go for it,’” the 32-year-old entertainer told Elvis Duran (via People) while hitting the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

“I feel like there’s a new wave, a new authentic vibe coming in and I think this matches. I want to redefine what it means to be feminine,” Katy added. “Look at Scarlett Johansson, who’s one of the most beautiful women in the world. We have the same haircut and I saw her at an Oscars party and was like, ‘I’m doing it.’ You’re hot, you can be hot and look great with this kind of hair. Why not?”

Pictured: Katy spotted making her way out of Craig’s restaurant after grabbing dinner on Sunday (March 5) in West Hollywood, Calif.