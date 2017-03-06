Mon, 06 March 2017 at 12:03 pm
Nick Cannon Reacts to 'AGT' Replacement Finalists
- Three guys are in the running to replace Nick Cannon on America’s Got Talent and he’s sharing his thoughts on the selections – TMZ
- Auli’i Cravalho opens up about a possible Moana sequel - Just Jared Jr
- The ladies of The View react to Trump‘s claims of Obama wiretapping – Gossip Cop
- Justin Timberlake reveals what “Can’t Stop the Feeling” is about – Lainey Gossip
- Five takeaways from Prince Jackson‘s interview on GMA – TooFab
- Emma Watson is only wearing eco-friendly clothes on her Beauty and the Beast press tour – MTV
- See photos from the latest Bachelorette wedding – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN Posted to: Newsies, Nick Cannon
Sponsored Links by ZergNet