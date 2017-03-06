Top Stories
Ariana Grande &amp; John Legend's &ldquo;Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Ariana Grande & John Legend's “Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 12:03 pm

Nick Cannon Reacts to 'AGT' Replacement Finalists

Nick Cannon Reacts to 'AGT' Replacement Finalists
  • Three guys are in the running to replace Nick Cannon on America’s Got Talent and he’s sharing his thoughts on the selections – TMZ
  • Auli’i Cravalho opens up about a possible Moana sequel - Just Jared Jr
  • The ladies of The View react to Trump‘s claims of Obama wiretapping – Gossip Cop
  • Justin Timberlake reveals what “Can’t Stop the Feeling” is about – Lainey Gossip
  • Five takeaways from Prince Jackson‘s interview on GMATooFab
  • Emma Watson is only wearing eco-friendly clothes on her Beauty and the Beast press tour – MTV
  • See photos from the latest Bachelorette wedding – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Newsies, Nick Cannon

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This video shows exactly what happened right after Louis Tomlinson got into an altercation with the paparazzi - TMZ
  • Watch Octavia Spencer impersonate stars for a Zoo-opolis animated movie in this hilarious SNL skit! - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Watson is answering fans' toughest relationship questions! - Just Jared Jr
  • These Game of Thrones memes will totally hold you over until next season - Wetpaint
  • Johnny Depp looks so hot in the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer! - Lainey Gossip
  • Russia is considering a Beauty and the Beast ban due to a gay character - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here